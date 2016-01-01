Dr. Robert Brabender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brabender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Brabender, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Brabender, MD
Dr. Robert Brabender, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and Forbes Hospital.
Dr. Brabender's Office Locations
Penn Pediatrics2550 Mosside Blvd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 373-1600
Westmoreland Digestive Disorder Group118 Nature Park Rd Ste 300, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (412) 373-1600
Allegheny Orthopedic Associates1307 Federal St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (877) 660-6777
Soleus Healthcare Svcs of W PA2001 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 Directions (412) 672-7154
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Brabender, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Brabender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brabender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brabender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brabender has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brabender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brabender. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brabender.
