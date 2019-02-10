Overview of Dr. Robert Bracken, MD

Dr. Robert Bracken, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Bracken works at UC Health General Surgery in West Chester, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.