Overview of Dr. Robert Bradford, MD

Dr. Robert Bradford, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Calhoun-liberty Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Bradford works at Advanced Urology Institute in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Thomasville, GA and Blountstown, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.