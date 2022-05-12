Overview of Dr. Robert Brass, MD

Dr. Robert Brass, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Halfmoon, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Albany Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Brass works at Brass Eye Center in Halfmoon, NY with other offices in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.