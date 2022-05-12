See All Ophthalmologists in Halfmoon, NY
Dr. Robert Brass, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Brass, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (328)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Brass, MD

Dr. Robert Brass, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Halfmoon, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Albany Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Brass works at Brass Eye Center in Halfmoon, NY with other offices in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Brass' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Optical Shop of Clifton Park LLC
    1783 Route 9 Ste 106, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 782-7827
  2. 2
    Brass Eye Center
    713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 135, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 782-7827

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Albany Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Arteritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 328 ratings
    Patient Ratings (328)
    5 Star
    (317)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brass?

    May 12, 2022
    I've been going to Dr Brass for years and was always happy with his care. I have had iritus for a number of years and now needed cataract surgery. I was very hesitant to do this because of the risk due to the iritus. Dr Brass worked with my Retina specialist to ensure my surgery was safe. I've since had the surgery with special safety measures taken and couldn't be happier. It's amazing how wonderful it is to be able to see like I did when I was 30 again! Thank you Dr Brass.
    Theresa Prairie — May 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Brass, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Brass, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brass to family and friends

    Dr. Brass' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brass

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Brass, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Brass, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326003682
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Medical College-St. Vincent`S Hospital New York C
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Josephs Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Clarkson University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Brass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brass has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    328 patients have reviewed Dr. Brass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Brass, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.