Dr. Robert Brass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Brass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Brass, MD
Dr. Robert Brass, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Halfmoon, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Albany Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Brass works at
Dr. Brass' Office Locations
-
1
Optical Shop of Clifton Park LLC1783 Route 9 Ste 106, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 782-7827
-
2
Brass Eye Center713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 135, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 782-7827
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brass?
I've been going to Dr Brass for years and was always happy with his care. I have had iritus for a number of years and now needed cataract surgery. I was very hesitant to do this because of the risk due to the iritus. Dr Brass worked with my Retina specialist to ensure my surgery was safe. I've since had the surgery with special safety measures taken and couldn't be happier. It's amazing how wonderful it is to be able to see like I did when I was 30 again! Thank you Dr Brass.
About Dr. Robert Brass, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326003682
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- New York Medical College-St. Vincent`S Hospital New York C
- St Josephs Hospital
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Clarkson University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brass accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brass works at
Dr. Brass has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brass speaks Spanish.
328 patients have reviewed Dr. Brass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.