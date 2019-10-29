Dr. Robert Brautigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brautigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Brautigan, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Brautigan, MD
Dr. Robert Brautigan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Brautigan works at
Dr. Brautigan's Office Locations
1
Amirata Surgical Associates5 Franklin Ave Ste 406, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 759-4499
2
Clara Maass Medical Center1 Clara Maass Dr, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 759-4499MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
Dr. B. is an excellent surgeon. He cares about his patients. He is amazing. Thanks for being my surgeon
About Dr. Robert Brautigan, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1932277118
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brautigan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brautigan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brautigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brautigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brautigan.
