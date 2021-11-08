See All Neurosurgeons in Marina Del Rey, CA
Dr. Robert Bray, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (24)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Bray, MD

Dr. Robert Bray, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Bray works at Los Angeles Spine Group in Marina Del Rey, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bray's Office Locations

    Edward Carden MD Inc.
    13160 Mindanao Way Ste 300, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 574-0400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Sarah S. Miller MD Inc.
    3501 Jamboree Rd Ste 1250, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 988-7800
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Back Disorders
Back Pain
Bone Disorders

Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 08, 2021
    Over the years Dr. Bray has performed four surgeries on me and one on my wife. He first removed cervical stenosis from my neck in 2004, a condition that was causing a horrible sensation called Lhermitte's sign, as well as "electric" pain down my arms. After the surgery it was completely gone and has never returned. He also freed my nerves at L3-L5 which helped my leg pain improve substantially. This past year he performed two artificial disc replacements in my neck, and two levels of the same disc replacement in my wife. We're both pain free now and have nearly 100% improvement in our range of motion. I have sent five people I work with to Dr. Bray over the years -- all have reported that he literally "walks on water!" All had tremendous improvement. He's a neurosurgeon, but limits his practice to spine surgery, and has nearly 15,000 spine surgeries under his belt! You want a surgeon who does the same thing until he's perfected it, and THAT is Doctor Bray! I recommend him to everyone!
    Steve Brenessel — Nov 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Robert Bray, MD
    About Dr. Robert Bray, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1154463776
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Med
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bray accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

