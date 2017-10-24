Overview

Dr. Robert Bressler, MD is a Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jennie Stuart Medical Center and Trigg County Hospital.



Dr. Bressler works at Central Tennessee Ear Nose & Throat in Clarksville, TN with other offices in Hopkinsville, KY, Murray, KY and Paris, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.