Overview of Dr. Robert Bridge, MD

Dr. Robert Bridge, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Bridge works at IMS Ear, Nose & Throat in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.