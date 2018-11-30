Overview of Dr. Robert Bridwell, MD

Dr. Robert Bridwell, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Medical City Mckinney, Methodist McKinney Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Bridwell works at Bent Tree Family Physicians in Frisco, TX with other offices in Allen, TX and McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.