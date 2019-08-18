Dr. Robert Brinkman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brinkman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Brinkman, MD
Dr. Robert Brinkman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Tempo Surgical Inc.1040 N Mason Rd Ste 214, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 291-1499
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Brinkman has been my primary care doctor for over 25 years and I can't say enough positive things about him. Caring, a listener!, and pro-active with all aspects of your health care. He is the Best!
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Brinkman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brinkman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brinkman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
