Dr. Robert Brinson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, Jackson Hospital and Clinic and North Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Brinson works at Digestive Disease Associates in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.