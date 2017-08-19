See All Oncologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Robert Bristow, MD

Oncology
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Bristow, MD

Dr. Robert Bristow, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Bristow works at UCI UNIVERSITY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open , Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bristow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OB/GYN University Associates - Long Beach
    2810 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 933-2824
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Limited To Official University Duties On
    101 The City Dr S Bldg 200, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Bristow, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1427016039
    Education & Certifications

    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Bristow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bristow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bristow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bristow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bristow has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Open , Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bristow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bristow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bristow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bristow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bristow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

