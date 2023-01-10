Dr. Brockie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Brockie, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Brockie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sunnyvale, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Brockie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists490 US Highway 80 E Ste 100, Sunnyvale, TX 75182 Directions (972) 279-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brockie?
Staff great Doctor very good Excellent
About Dr. Robert Brockie, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1669467445
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brockie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brockie works at
Dr. Brockie has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brockie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Brockie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brockie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brockie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brockie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.