Dr. Robert Broderick, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Broderick, MD
Dr. Robert Broderick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Broderick works at
Dr. Broderick's Office Locations
Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island-Manhasset1355 Northern Blvd Ste 3, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 627-3232
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
An outstanding 'doctor's doctor,' I was very impressed with his diagnostic skills. I was also impressed with his assistants Joy (her prep work before meeting with Dr. Broderick), and Jay (his other young assistant). HIGHLY RECOMMENDED.
About Dr. Robert Broderick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1275537656
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- New York Medical College
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Ophthalmology
