Dr. Robert Brodner, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Brodner, MD
Dr. Robert Brodner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Brodner works at
Dr. Brodner's Office Locations
Grabel Spine1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 5900, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 833-6388Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doctor. I had spine surgery and have been free of pain since I even went to a specialist in New York first, and he told me to go to Dr. Brodner!
About Dr. Robert Brodner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1427035393
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Brodner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brodner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brodner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brodner works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodner.
