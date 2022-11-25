Dr. Robert Brookover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brookover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Brookover, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Brookover, MD
Dr. Robert Brookover, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Dr. Brookover works at
Dr. Brookover's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8984
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brookover performed initial exam (following colonoscopy) and operated on me ~ 10 days later, successfully removing a large colorectal tumor. Recovery has been fast and steady and am preparing for follow up chemo. In all visits and interactions, Dr. Brookover has been responsive and thorough, providing detailed information, patiently answering all questions, and inspiring trust and optimism. I am grateful for his surgical and communication skills and will always owe him my borrowed time. Thank you!!!
About Dr. Robert Brookover, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1376897629
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
