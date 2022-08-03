Dr. Robert Brophy IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brophy IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Brophy IV, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Brophy IV, MD
Dr. Robert Brophy IV, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Brophy IV works at
Dr. Brophy IV's Office Locations
-
1
Milliken Hand Rehabilitation Center - Chesterfield Orthopedic Outpatient Center14532 South Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 514-3500
-
2
Barnes Jewish West County Hospital12634 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8080
-
3
Washington University Orthopaedics Center For Advanced Medicine4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 514-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brophy IV?
Dr Brophy did ACL reconstruction and provided an excellent surgical outcome. It seems that a number of the poor reviews here have to do with complaints about the lack of time spent during office visits. He is definitely a busy orthopedist. The BJC orthopedic center has high volume, he has clinic only a few days a week (in surgery others) and trains residents/fellows through Wash U. Patients are best served by coming to office visits with questions thought out in advance. There is not a lot of time for chit-chat or to ponder what you might want to ask while in the exam room but, he has always stopped to answer a question I posed during a visit. And, for questions that come up outside the visit, I’ve found his nursing staff to be responsive. In my opinion, it comes down to how much you value the technical skill of a surgeon over his bedside manner - and he is perfectly pleasant, cares about patients; he’s just very busy too.
About Dr. Robert Brophy IV, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1316070410
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brophy IV has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brophy IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brophy IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brophy IV works at
Dr. Brophy IV has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brophy IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Brophy IV. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brophy IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brophy IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brophy IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.