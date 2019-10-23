See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Robert Broughton, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Robert Broughton, MD

Dr. Robert Broughton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Broughton works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Broughton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Robert Broughton, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1386909034
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Broughton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broughton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Broughton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Broughton works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Broughton’s profile.

Dr. Broughton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broughton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broughton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broughton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

