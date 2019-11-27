Dr. Robert Brousse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brousse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Brousse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Brousse, MD
Dr. Robert Brousse, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Brousse's Office Locations
Medical Plaza Ent. Physicians4228 Houma Blvd Ste 110, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 455-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Effectively manages my chronic ear problem.
About Dr. Robert Brousse, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
