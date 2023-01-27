Dr. Robert Brown Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Brown Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Brown Jr, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of California - San Francisco|University Of California-San Francisco|University of California - San Francisco|University Of California-San Francisco|University of California-San Francisco|University of California-San Francisco
Dr. Brown Jr works at
Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation1300 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions
Newyork-presbyterian David H. Koch Center1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
CUMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Dr. Brown is always respectful of your time which means you are taken at the time of your appointment. I can discuss other health concerns which might affect my liver and get advice on supplements as well as medication. I have complete confidence in his judgment. He’s easy to talk to and explains things well.
- Hepatology
- English
- 1396782629
- University of California - San Francisco|University Of California-San Francisco|University of California - San Francisco|University Of California-San Francisco|University of California-San Francisco|University of California-San Francisco
- Harvard
