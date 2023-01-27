Overview

Dr. Robert Brown Jr, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of California - San Francisco



Dr. Brown Jr works at Transplantation Medicine in Garden City, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.