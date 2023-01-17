Dr. Robert Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orange Park1893 Kingsley Ave Ste B, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 593-9810Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ponte Vedra520 A1A N Ste 203, Ponte Vedra, FL 32082 Directions (904) 686-6469Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
The appointment process was simple and easy. The reminders on my cell phone kept me aware so I wouldn’t miss it. I arrived and the receptionist was professional and squared away the insurance documents. The nurse was pleasant and very complete. DR BROWN is a great guy, give me a good once over, and I’m good to go. Top rate performance by the whole organization. Thank you.
About Dr. Robert Brown, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- Nyu Bellevue Hospital Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brown using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Psoriasis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.