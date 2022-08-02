Overview of Dr. Robert Brown, MD

Dr. Robert Brown, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Rocky Mountain Pain Solutions in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.