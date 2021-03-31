Dr. Robert Browning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Browning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Browning, MD
Dr. Robert Browning, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Desoto Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Ocala Health Trauma LLC1234 SE Magnolia Ext Unit 1, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 401-1218Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Specialists LWRI11505 Rangeland Pkwy, Bradenton, FL 34211 Directions (941) 362-8662
Primary Care-CR2103333 Cattlemen Rd Ste 210, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 371-3337
Hospital Affiliations
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent surgeon, explained procedure well and when I had questions, returned call to discuss. Had esophageal hernia repair at Doctors Hospital. Two follow up visits in office since surgery have been great. Highly recommend Dr Browning.
- General Surgery
- English
- Shands Hospital
- University of Florida
- Vanderbilt University
- General Surgery
Dr. Browning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Browning accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Browning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Browning has seen patients for Lipomas, Gallstones and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Browning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Browning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browning.
