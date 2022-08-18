Dr. Robert Brownsberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brownsberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Brownsberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Brownsberger, MD
Dr. Robert Brownsberger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Show Low, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Brownsberger's Office Locations
Arizona Pain - Show Low Clinic2451 S White Mountain Rd, Show Low, AZ 85901 Directions (480) 563-6400
Arizona Pain - Flagstaff Clinic705 N Leroux St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (480) 563-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
- Verde Valley Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen him for many years and see his PA often. When pills don’t work he suggests alternatives.
About Dr. Robert Brownsberger, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1194795385
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- V A Central California Healthcare System
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brownsberger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brownsberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brownsberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brownsberger has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brownsberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Brownsberger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brownsberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brownsberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brownsberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.