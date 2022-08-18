Overview of Dr. Robert Brownsberger, MD

Dr. Robert Brownsberger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Show Low, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brownsberger works at Arizona Pain in Show Low, AZ with other offices in Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.