Dr. Robert Bruce, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Bruce, MD
Dr. Robert Bruce, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Olathe, KS. They completed their fellowship with Orthopedic/Sports Medicine Fellowship University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia|University Of Pennsylvania
Dr. Bruce's Office Locations
Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic20920 W 151st St Ste 100, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 382-5255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic3151 NE Carnegie Dr Ste B, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (913) 382-5253Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic10701 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 382-5251Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Olathe Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very open to listening, documenting present and past history. Get straight to the point. Very assured before leaving visit
About Dr. Robert Bruce, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1205864493
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic/Sports Medicine Fellowship University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia|University Of Pennsylvania
