Overview of Dr. Robert Bruce, MD

Dr. Robert Bruce, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Olathe, KS. They completed their fellowship with Orthopedic/Sports Medicine Fellowship University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia|University Of Pennsylvania



Dr. Bruce works at Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic in Olathe, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.