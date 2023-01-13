Dr. Robert Bruce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bruce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Bruce, MD
Dr. Robert Bruce, MD is an Urology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Bruce works at
Dr. Bruce's Office Locations
Urology Austin16040 Park Valley Dr Ste 111, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (737) 276-4483
Urology Austin - Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 503-5082
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bruce treated me successfully for a bladder problem after one of his colleagues told me “there was nothing more he could do.”
About Dr. Robert Bruce, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1356323448
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruce has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruce works at
Dr. Bruce has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bruce speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce.
