Overview of Dr. Robert Brumberg, DO

Dr. Robert Brumberg, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Brumberg works at Vascular Surgery Associates, Tallahassee, Fl in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Port Placements or Replacements, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.