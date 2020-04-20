Dr. Robert Buccini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buccini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Buccini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Buccini, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Buccini works at
Locations
Eagle Gastroenterology1002 N Church St Ste 201, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 548-5996Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eagle Family Medicine Guilford1210 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 294-6190
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Zoom appmt. Everything went well
About Dr. Robert Buccini, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1861573107
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buccini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buccini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buccini has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buccini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Buccini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buccini.
