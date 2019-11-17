Dr. Robert Buka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Buka, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
-
1
The Dermatology Specialists Greenwich Village214 Sullivan St, New York, NY 10012 Directions
-
2
The Dermatology Specialists - Crown Heights614 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11225 Directions (212) 385-3700Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
-
3
Dina M Began, MD1027 46th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101 Directions (212) 385-3700
-
4
The Dermatology Specialists - South Street Seaport220 Front St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 385-3700Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
-
5
The Dermatology Specialists - Upper West Side135 W 70Th St, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 385-3700Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pm
-
6
The Dermatology Specialists - Astoria3179 Steinway St, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (212) 385-3700
-
7
The Dermatology Specialists - Kips Bay247 E 28th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 385-3700Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSunday9:00am - 7:00pm
-
8
The Dermatology Specialists - Upper East Side1425 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 385-3700Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
-
9
The Dermatology Specialists - Downtown Brooklyn440 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (718) 797-5504Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
-
10
The Dermatology Specialists - Long Island City1041 47th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101 Directions (212) 385-3700Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
-
11
The Dermatology Specialists - Bushwick1163 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (212) 385-3700Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
-
12
The Dermatology Specialists - Williamsburg152 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Directions (212) 385-3700Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
-
13
The Dermatology Specialists - Sunset Park4411 8th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 797-5503Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
I have been seeing the (now) Dermatology Specialists since 2012. The care and customer service I have received from time to time, office to office has been consistently phenomenal. I have had a number of mild to moderate skin conditions which have popped up since I graduated in 2010; most of which have required medical intervention, and man did I find the right place to call home. My skin has managed to thrive each time and I know I owe so much of that to the knowledge of Dr. Buka and his very skilled team. I would be happy to recommend this center (pick your location within 3 of the 5 boroughs), to anyone looking for quality care. Not to mention, the office cleanliness pretty much set the standard for doctors offices, regardless of specialty that I chose from that point on. A+++++
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
- Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
- Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
