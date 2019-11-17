See All Pediatric Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Robert Buka, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
4.0 (157)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Buka, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Buka works at The Dermatology Specialists Greenwich Village in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY, Long Island City, NY and Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Dermatology Specialists Greenwich Village
    214 Sullivan St, New York, NY 10012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    The Dermatology Specialists - Crown Heights
    614 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 385-3700
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  3. 3
    Dina M Began, MD
    1027 46th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 385-3700
  4. 4
    The Dermatology Specialists - South Street Seaport
    220 Front St, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 385-3700
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  5. 5
    The Dermatology Specialists - Upper West Side
    135 W 70Th St, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 385-3700
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  6. 6
    The Dermatology Specialists - Astoria
    3179 Steinway St, Astoria, NY 11103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 385-3700
  7. 7
    The Dermatology Specialists - Kips Bay
    247 E 28th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 385-3700
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  8. 8
    The Dermatology Specialists - Upper East Side
    1425 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 385-3700
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  9. 9
    The Dermatology Specialists - Downtown Brooklyn
    440 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 797-5504
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
  10. 10
    The Dermatology Specialists - Long Island City
    1041 47th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 385-3700
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  11. 11
    The Dermatology Specialists - Bushwick
    1163 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 385-3700
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  12. 12
    The Dermatology Specialists - Williamsburg
    152 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 385-3700
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  13. 13
    The Dermatology Specialists - Sunset Park
    4411 8th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 797-5503
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 157 ratings
    Patient Ratings (157)
    5 Star
    (111)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (34)
    Nov 17, 2019
    I have been seeing the (now) Dermatology Specialists since 2012. The care and customer service I have received from time to time, office to office has been consistently phenomenal. I have had a number of mild to moderate skin conditions which have popped up since I graduated in 2010; most of which have required medical intervention, and man did I find the right place to call home. My skin has managed to thrive each time and I know I owe so much of that to the knowledge of Dr. Buka and his very skilled team. I would be happy to recommend this center (pick your location within 3 of the 5 boroughs), to anyone looking for quality care. Not to mention, the office cleanliness pretty much set the standard for doctors offices, regardless of specialty that I chose from that point on. A+++++
    Rachel M — Nov 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Buka, MD
    About Dr. Robert Buka, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1427029180
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
    Residency
    • Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
    Internship
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Buka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buka has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Buka speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish.

    157 patients have reviewed Dr. Buka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

