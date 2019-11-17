Overview

Dr. Robert Buka, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Buka works at The Dermatology Specialists Greenwich Village in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY, Long Island City, NY and Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.