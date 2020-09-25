See All Ophthalmologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Robert Bullington Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Bullington Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Bullington Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Bullington Jr works at Biltmore Eye Physicians in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bullington Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Biltmore Eye Physicians
    4400 N 32nd St Ste 280, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test

B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 25, 2020
    A throwback to the way it used to be, using the most modern and up to date equipment. Dr Bullington is "hands on ", patient, thorough, and professional. After having cataract surgery elsewhere and unhappy with the results, I visited Dr Bullington having been referred by a friend - a former ophthalmologist . He and his staff are "top notch". He patiently explained my situation, discussed the alternatives, and gave a thoughtful recommendation. On a scale of 1-5 this office is a 10!
    Larry — Sep 25, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Bullington Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134114275
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

