Dr. Robert Bullington Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Biltmore Eye Physicians4400 N 32nd St Ste 280, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
A throwback to the way it used to be, using the most modern and up to date equipment. Dr Bullington is "hands on ", patient, thorough, and professional. After having cataract surgery elsewhere and unhappy with the results, I visited Dr Bullington having been referred by a friend - a former ophthalmologist . He and his staff are "top notch". He patiently explained my situation, discussed the alternatives, and gave a thoughtful recommendation. On a scale of 1-5 this office is a 10!
About Dr. Robert Bullington Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ophthalmology
