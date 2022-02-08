Dr. Robert Buly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Buly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.
Robert Buly MD535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1971Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- South Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Buly is a Miracle worker. Dr Buly did what no other orthopedic Surgeon would do for me. Way overdue is a HUGE thank you to Dr Buly and Elaine…
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York Hospital
- Weill Cornell Medical College
Dr. Buly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buly has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Buly speaks Italian.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Buly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.