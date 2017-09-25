Dr. Bunge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Bunge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Bunge, MD
Dr. Robert Bunge, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bunge's Office Locations
- 1 870 Corporate Dr Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 223-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bunge is an excellent clinician. He is thorough and thoughtful. He never makes me feel rushed. He listens to concerns, suggestions.
About Dr. Robert Bunge, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1396727079
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
