Dr. Robert Burakoff, MD

Gastroenterology
4.3 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Burakoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER

Dr. Burakoff works at Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan
    156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-5077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Crohn's Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Screening Colonoscopy
Crohn's Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Screening Colonoscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Manometry Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophagogastroscopy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Procedure Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nutrition Response Testing Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 06, 2021
    Short and having my appointment next year
    Kameshwar issardin — Dec 06, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Burakoff, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1659338036
    Education & Certifications

    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    • New York Hosp-Cornell Med C
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Burakoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burakoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burakoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burakoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burakoff works at Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Burakoff’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Burakoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burakoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burakoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burakoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

