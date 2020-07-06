Dr. Robert Burgos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Burgos, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Burgos, MD
Dr. Robert Burgos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgos' Office Locations
- 1 11803 South Fwy Ste 354, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 551-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing doctor
About Dr. Robert Burgos, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952359135
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Burgos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burgos speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgos.
