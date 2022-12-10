Overview of Dr. Robert Burke, MD

Dr. Robert Burke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, HCA Houston Healthcare West, Texas Orthopedic Hospital, Houston Physicians' Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Burke works at Fondren Orthopedic Group - Pearland in Pearland, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.