Dr. Robert Burns, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Burns, MD

Dr. Robert Burns, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They graduated from University of Buffalo, SUNY School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.

Dr. Burns works at Oak Street Health Overton Park in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burns' Office Locations

    Oak Street Health Overton Park
    2714 Union Avenue Extended # 150, Memphis, TN 38112

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 01, 2022
    I had my first visit with Dr. Burns today and am so pleased to now consider him my primary care physician. His style of practice suits me perfectly. He was thorough, attentive, and responsive to each and every one of my concerns, taking the time to listen to me and to discuss the issues. His office staff members were welcoming and efficient. It was a very positive experience.
    Melanie Dreisbach — Jul 01, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Burns, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1669470316
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tenn
    • U Tenn
    • University of Buffalo, SUNY School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
    • Methodist University Hospital
    • Saint Francis Hospital
    • Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burns works at Oak Street Health Overton Park in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Burns’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

