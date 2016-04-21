Overview of Dr. Robert Busch, DO

Dr. Robert Busch, DO is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Busch works at Ackerman Urology in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Macclenny, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.