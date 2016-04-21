Dr. Robert Busch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Busch, DO
Overview of Dr. Robert Busch, DO
Dr. Robert Busch, DO is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Dr. Busch works at
Dr. Busch's Office Locations
-
1
Ackerman Urology10232 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 490-7400
-
2
Ackerman Urology159 N 3rd St # E, Macclenny, FL 32063 Directions (904) 490-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Busch?
We would absolutely refer Dr. Busch. He is an excellent Doctor. My husband was operated on by him and received excellent care. The staff is extremely nice and helpful.
About Dr. Robert Busch, DO
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1063466811
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Busch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Busch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Busch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Busch works at
Dr. Busch has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Busch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Busch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Busch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Busch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.