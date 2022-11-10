See All Family Doctors in Newport News, VA
Dr. Robert Butcher, MD

Family Medicine
4.8 (61)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Butcher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University, Warren Alpert School Of Medicine, Providence, Ri and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Dr. Butcher works at TPMG Denbigh Family Medicine in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TPMG Denbigh Family Medicine
    13347 WARWICK BLVD, Newport News, VA 23602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 877-0214

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Careplex Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight
Dyslipidemia
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Boil
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopause
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Diseases
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Nov 10, 2022
    Shelia Lambine — Nov 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Butcher, MD

    Family Medicine
    33 years of experience
    English
    1396735767
    Education & Certifications

    Scott USAF Med Ctr
    Brown University, Warren Alpert School Of Medicine, Providence, Ri
    United States Air Force Academy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Butcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Butcher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Butcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Butcher works at TPMG Denbigh Family Medicine in Newport News, VA. View the full address on Dr. Butcher’s profile.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Butcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butcher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

