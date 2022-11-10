Overview

Dr. Robert Butcher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University, Warren Alpert School Of Medicine, Providence, Ri and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Butcher works at TPMG Denbigh Family Medicine in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.