Overview of Dr. Robert Caccavale, MD

Dr. Robert Caccavale, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Caccavale works at Thoracic Group in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.