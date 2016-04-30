Dr. Robert Caccavale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caccavale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Caccavale, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Caccavale, MD
Dr. Robert Caccavale, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Caccavale's Office Locations
Freehold Location901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 637-6348
Thoracic Group PA35 Clyde Rd Ste 104, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 247-3002
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr Caccavale to everyone. He is the best of the best. He genuinely cares about his patients and you can see it. He makes you feel comfortable and not afraid. He makes you feel like family. Dr Caccavale and his staff are top notch!
About Dr. Robert Caccavale, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University, The Booth Memorial Medical Center
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caccavale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caccavale accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caccavale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caccavale has seen patients for Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caccavale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Caccavale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caccavale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caccavale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caccavale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.