Dr. Robert Caccavale, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Freehold, NJ
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Caccavale, MD

Dr. Robert Caccavale, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Caccavale works at Thoracic Group in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Caccavale's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Freehold Location
    901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 637-6348
  2. 2
    Thoracic Group PA
    35 Clyde Rd Ste 104, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 247-3002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lung Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 30, 2016
    I would recommend Dr Caccavale to everyone. He is the best of the best. He genuinely cares about his patients and you can see it. He makes you feel comfortable and not afraid. He makes you feel like family. Dr Caccavale and his staff are top notch!
    Dawn Lancsak in Bridgewater, NJ — Apr 30, 2016
    About Dr. Robert Caccavale, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386719318
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University, The Booth Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
