Dr. Robert Cagle, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Cagle, MD
Dr. Robert Cagle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.
Dr. Cagle's Office Locations
Orthonorcal Inc.340 Dardanelli Ln Ste 10, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 412-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had my first visit today regarding a hip replacement. Dr. Cagle took his time explaining everything well, very professional and caring. I am actually looking looking forward to having my surgery knowing I am in good hands.
About Dr. Robert Cagle, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1063707313
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Sports Medicine Center, Indianapolis, In
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation (Orthopaedic Surgery)
- Cleveland Clin Fdn, Cleveland Clin
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Purdue University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cagle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cagle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cagle works at
Dr. Cagle has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cagle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cagle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cagle.
