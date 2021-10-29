Overview of Dr. Robert Cain, MD

Dr. Robert Cain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Cain works at ROBERT C CAIN MD PC in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.