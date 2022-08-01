Dr. Calciano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Calciano, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Calciano, MD
Dr. Robert Calciano, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Calciano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Calciano's Office Locations
-
1
Uropartners Pllc7210 13th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 837-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calciano?
I found my visit with Dr Calciano to be very good. The staff were kind, punctual and well mannered. Dr Calciano was gentle and explained all to me in layman's terms. Yes, I'll use him again.
About Dr. Robert Calciano, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1861432353
Education & Certifications
- Misericordia/Lincoln Affil|New York Medical College
- Misericordia/Lincoln Affil
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calciano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calciano works at
Dr. Calciano has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calciano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Calciano speaks Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Calciano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calciano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calciano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calciano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.