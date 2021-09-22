Dr. Robert Call, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Call is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Call, MD
Dr. Robert Call, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital.
Richmond Allergy and Asthma Specialists9920 Independence Park Dr Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 373-6333
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My name is June. Hoye. I am a participant in the Astrazeneca Covid trial. Dr. Call is the head of this Clinical Research Partners. I would like to know what he suggests in the way of booster shot for trial participants. November will be one year for me. I will really appreciate a response to this pretty serious question! Thank you.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1063521904
- Univ Of Virginia
- Blodgett Mem Med Ctr
- Blodgett Mem Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
