Overview of Dr. Robert Cameto, MD

Dr. Robert Cameto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Cameto works at Summit Orthopedic Specialists in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Grass Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Drainage, Steroid Injection and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.