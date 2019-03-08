Overview of Dr. Robert Camp, MD

Dr. Robert Camp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Camp works at Mann Martens Campus and Naylor in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.