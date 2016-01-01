Overview of Dr. Robert Campbell, MD

Dr. Robert Campbell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Campbell works at Columbus Springs East in Columbus, OH with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Adjustment Disorder and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.