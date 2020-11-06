Dr. Campbell Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Campbell Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Campbell Jr, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Clinic for Colon & Rectal Surgery P.A.115 Manning Dr SW Ste D101, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-6070
Huntsville Hospital Anesthesia245 Governors Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-6070
- Huntsville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent surgeon. Very professional and friendly. Talks to patient in laymen's language. Very good bedside manner, makes you feel comfortable.
About Dr. Robert Campbell Jr, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1700838067
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Campbell Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell Jr has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell Jr.
