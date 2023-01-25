Dr. Robert Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Campbell, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Campbell, MD
Dr. Robert Campbell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Beach1717 Will O Wisp Dr Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 422-8476
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
This was my first time at Ortho VA and I had Dr. Campbell and I gotta say I was expecting him to ignore my complaints as other doctors have done but not only did he take the time to listen to what caused my injury he did a thorough job of checking flexibility, range of motion, what poses caused pain and then explained to me what would be the next step. I didn't even get this care at the E.R on the day of my injury which was caused by a car accident. This doctor is really really nice and I just can't believe the level of care I received. I will definitely use this office again should the need arise.
About Dr. Robert Campbell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1891717807
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- Rhode Island Hospital/Brown University
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.