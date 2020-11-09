Overview

Dr. Robert Canby, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.



Dr. Canby works at Austin Heart - Cedar Park in Austin, TX with other offices in Bastrop, TX and Marble Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.