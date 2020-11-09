Dr. Robert Canby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Canby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Canby, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Dr. Canby works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Austin3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 700, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5011
-
2
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5010
-
3
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia2200 Park Bend Dr Bldg 1 Ste 401, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 524-6105
-
4
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - James Casey4316 James Casey St Ste C, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-5007
-
5
Texas Heart & Vascular - Bastrop3101 Highway 71 E Ste 201, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 503-5008
-
6
Texas Heart & Vascular - Marble Falls2503 N US Highway 281 Ste 260, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (512) 537-1133
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Canby?
I had a tricky situation. My ICD was under recall. The leads were separating and becoming attached to the heart wall making removal difficult. The device and leads all needed replacing. My regular doctor referred my to Dr. Canby because of the difficulty of the procedure. My wife said that when Dr. Canby came out to tell her how things went (they went fine) she could see that he had worked very hard! Before the procedure Dr. Canby went over all the possibilities so I understood what was involved. I thank Dr. Canby for his efforts.
About Dr. Robert Canby, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, German and Spanish
- 1518968411
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Southwestern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canby works at
Dr. Canby has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Canby speaks German and Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Canby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.