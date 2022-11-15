See All Cardiologists in Mesa, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Candipan, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Candipan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    7529 E Broadway Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 945-4343
  2. 2
    3033 N Windsong Dr Ste 101, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 945-4343
  3. 3
    HonorHealth
    9250 N 3rd St Ste 3010, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 861-1168
  4. 4
    Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
    3555 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 728-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Healthcare Connect
    • Humana
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Platinum Plus
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 15, 2022
    Ease of talking to and understanding his patients. Straight to the point diagnosis and / or treatment of care. Wonderful experience.
    Viola Beacham — Nov 15, 2022
    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457375529
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sequoia Hospital District
    Residency
    • University Of Southern California
    Internship
    • Los Angeles Co Usc School Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Candipan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Candipan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Candipan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Candipan has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Candipan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Candipan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Candipan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Candipan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Candipan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

