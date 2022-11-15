Dr. Robert Candipan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Candipan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Candipan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Candipan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 7529 E Broadway Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85208 Directions (480) 945-4343
- 2 3033 N Windsong Dr Ste 101, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (480) 945-4343
HonorHealth9250 N 3rd St Ste 3010, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 861-1168
Mercy Gilbert Medical Center3555 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 728-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Ease of talking to and understanding his patients. Straight to the point diagnosis and / or treatment of care. Wonderful experience.
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1457375529
- Sequoia Hospital District
- University Of Southern California
- Los Angeles Co Usc School Med
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Cardiology
Dr. Candipan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Candipan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Candipan has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Candipan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Candipan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Candipan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Candipan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Candipan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.